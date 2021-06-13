Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Perry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzh0KY00

(PERRY, NY) Gas prices vary across the Perry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Perry area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2 S Center St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2 S Center St, Perry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.53
$3.13

Kwik Fill

175 S Main St, Perry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 121 N Center St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
16
Followers
94
Post
951
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Perry, NYPosted by
Perry News Watch

Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Perry

(PERRY, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 61 N Cummings Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Mobil at 2 S Center St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Perry, NYPosted by
Perry News Watch

Survey pinpoints Perry's cheapest diesel

(PERRY, NY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Perry area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Perry area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Mobil at 2 S Center St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Mobil at 2 S Center St.
Perry, NYPosted by
Perry News Watch

Perry gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(PERRY, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2 S Center St. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Fill at 175 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Perry, NYPosted by
Perry News Watch

Diesel price check: This is Perry's cheapest station

(PERRY, NY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Perry area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Perry area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Mobil at 2 S Center St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Mobil at 2 S Center St.