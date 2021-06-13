Are you overpaying for gas in Perry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PERRY, NY) Gas prices vary across the Perry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Perry area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2 S Center St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2 S Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.53 $ 3.13

Kwik Fill 175 S Main St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 121 N Center St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.