Delta, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Delta: Analysis shows most expensive station

Delta Voice
Delta Voice
 8 days ago
(DELTA, UT) Gas prices vary across the Delta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.28, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Delta area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 76 N Us-6.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Delta area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

76 N Us-6, Delta
card$3.28
$3.49
$3.66
$3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 111 W Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

