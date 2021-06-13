Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Are you overpaying for gas in Holbrook? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 8 days ago
(HOLBROOK, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Holbrook?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Holbrook area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 950 Navajo Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Holbrook area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

950 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.13
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$3.13

Hatch's Corner Gas

404 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Hatch's Quick Stop

2310 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.98

Shell

3747 Express Dr, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1301 Navajo Blvd.. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

