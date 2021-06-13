Are you overpaying for gas in Holbrook? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Holbrook?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Holbrook area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 950 Navajo Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Holbrook area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 950 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13 card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Hatch's Corner Gas 404 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hatch's Quick Stop 2310 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shell 3747 Express Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1301 Navajo Blvd.. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.