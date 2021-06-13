Don’t overpay for gas in Ogallala: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OGALLALA, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Ogallala?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ogallala area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fat Dogs, at 100 Prospector Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Fat Dogs 100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.19 $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 1103 W 1St St, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.12

The Watering Hole 115 E 1St St, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.