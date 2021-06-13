Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Don’t overpay for gas in Ogallala: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 8 days ago
(OGALLALA, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Ogallala?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ogallala area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fat Dogs, at 100 Prospector Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Fat Dogs

100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.19
$3.19
$--
card
card$2.59
$3.29
$3.29
$--

Cenex

1103 W 1St St, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$3.50
$3.12

The Watering Hole

115 E 1St St, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ogallala, NE
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
