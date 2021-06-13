High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pipestone as of Sunday

(PIPESTONE, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Pipestone area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pipestone area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pipestone area appeared to be at BP, at 102 8Th Ave Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pipestone area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.