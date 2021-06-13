Cancel
Quincy, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Quincy?

Quincy Times
 8 days ago
(QUINCY, CA) Gas prices vary across the Quincy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.88 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $4.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Quincy area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Quincy area appeared to be at Chevron, at 151 Crescent St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Quincy area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

151 Crescent St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.59
$3.89

Mobil

106 Crescent St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.16
$4.32
$4.56
$3.86

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

