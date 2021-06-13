Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kamas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: One-of-a-kind opportunity in Francis that is ready for horses or toys. This gorgeous, 5 bedroom home with an office also has a detatched barn with exercise loft. Beautifully remodeled in 2017/2018 and featured in Utah Style and Design as well as Architectural Digest. The home sits on 1.07 acres with an additional 1.14 acre adjacent parcel available to purchase. Fabulous location with a great view and beautiful sunsets. Seller replaced 2 furnaces, 2 water heaters, 2 dishwasher and much more during remodel. Heated dog kennel and plenty of space to park your toys. Just 20 mins to Deer Valley, 5 mins to blue-ribbon fly-fishing, 15 minutes to the greatest snowmobiling and so much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Spencer, Stein Eriksen Realty Group at 435-640-5300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is the perfect place for a couple looking to invest in a cozy weekend or summer getaway in Utah's beautiful Weber Canyon. Located in Aspen Acres, an exclusive gated community in the heart of the canyon. This 2 bed 1 bath home features a gas fireplace, a loft, new windows, all on a beautiful 0.45 acre lot. Brand new deck is perfect for entertaining family and friends and boasts stunning views of the mountains and ridge lines. The unfinished basement features an outside entrance and is currently used as a workspace, laundry room, and storage, with endless potential for new ideas. This is a great location with easy access to amazing fly fishing on the Weber River, tons of hiking, biking, ATV, and horseback riding trails, with acres of open space, and Smith & Morehouse Reservoir. Seller Financing available with approved buyer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Whetsel, High Country Properties at 435-649-3443</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Not often does a property of this quality come on the market in Woodland. Surrounded by open land, this property beckons to your basic nature. This home has been completely updated and is ready to be deeply enjoyed. With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms this home ready to entertain with a main floor open concept main and is perfect for families. To your north your woes will be forgotten with epic views of the Provo River where eagles and hawks soar scanning the area for prey. Elk and deer forage among the river bottoms. To your east you have views of Timpanogos and Deer Valley. Gorgeous, large Gambel Oak trees adorn the property that have been meticulously kept. This is a must see. The property is on 5.12 acres and is horse property. Don't miss out, and act fast! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from county records . Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement. For interactive map follow this URL https://mapright.com/ranching/maps/71a96e454a1eee66d20e455ce559b871/share<p><strong>For open house information, contact McKinley Smoot, Discovery Properties at 435-783-3400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing mountain and river views in the River Bluffs community. This single-level home sits on a stunning .53 acre lot. Enjoy the southern sun in this large, fenced backyard with panoramic, unobstructed views of the Provo River, Mt. Timpanogos and the Wasatch Mountains. This home has an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Recreation in the Uintas is just out the back door!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Keye, KW PC Keller Williams - Heber at 435-649-9882</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>