Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kamas
(KAMAS, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Kamas area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.31 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kamas area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kamas area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 145 W 200 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kamas area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.65
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 2 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.