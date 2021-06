With four feature wins to his credit and 2330 points Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the chase for the NASCAR T.P.Trailer Modified division point standings part of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The veteran racing talent is looking for his first Modified crown at Grandview Speedway. Close behind is defending champion Craig Von Dohren, an 11 time champion at the Bechtelsville clay oval. Von Dohren has earned one feature win and 2262 points. Following behind Von Dohren is Jared Umbenhauer who has visited victory lane once and has 2076 counters. Six time champ Duane Howard has managed to win one and piled up 1848. Another multi time champ, Jeff Strunk, has not cracked victory lane but being consistent has earned him 1765 points. Close to 50 racers have earned points in the Modified division with more than half the season still to go.