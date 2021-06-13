Analysis shows most expensive gas in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.96, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at Marathon, at 2556 Roosevelt Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 2556 Roosevelt Hwy, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Marathon 5895 Spring St, Warm Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Geo Food Mart at 8188 Ga-41. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.