Manchester, GA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Manchester

Manchester News Flash
 8 days ago
(MANCHESTER, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.96, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at Marathon, at 2556 Roosevelt Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

2556 Roosevelt Hwy, Manchester
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09

Marathon

5895 Spring St, Warm Springs
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Geo Food Mart at 8188 Ga-41. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manchester, GA
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

