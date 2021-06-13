Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Hill Turns In Steady Top-Five Run in Texas

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin Hill scored his fourth top-five finish of the season with a fourth-place result at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra tallied 43 points, tied for second-most among all drivers in the field and maintained the third position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings. The No. 16 team also gained ground in the owners' championship standings by advancing to third.

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Motor Speedway#Aisin Toyota Tundra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Nashville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hill Scores Third-Most Points in Top-10 at Nashville

Austin Hill scored his ninth top-10 finish of the season with a ninth-place run in his debut at Nashville Superspeedway (NSS) on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 JBL Toyota Tundra scored 37 points, which was tied for the third-most of all drivers in the field and allowed him to close the gap on the points leader by 10 markers.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Racing News

Nashville Race Results: June 18, 2021 (NASCAR Truck Series)

Nashville Superspeedway results for the NASCAR Truck Series. They haven’t dropped the green flag in Nashville, TN for 10 years. Tonight, that drought comes to a close with the NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway. View 2021 Nashville truck race results below. Nashville Menu: NASCAR. Entries/Info | TV Schedule |...
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Progressive AFT Doubles Up at New York Short Track

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that this season’s New York Short Track at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, has been upgraded to a doubleheader weekend, adding an additional round on Friday, August 13, to the previously scheduled round on Saturday, August 14. Since making its debut on the...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing to Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team's NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. "GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process," said team owner Maury Gallagher. "We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years."
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Five Things To Watch at REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR

There is a new championship leader and new challenges ahead as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins the second half of this competitive season. Pato O’Ward’s victory in the second race of last weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit pushed the Arrow McLaren SP driver into the series lead heading to the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on Sunday, June 20 at the Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. O’Ward is one point ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou with eight races remaining. Practice begins at 5 p.m. (ET) Friday (live on Peacock).
Hickman, NEvoicenewsnebraska.com

Titans top Vikes behind five-run burst in the fifth

HICKMAN – The Hickman American Legion Post 105 Seniors fell behind early against Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Seniors but came back to win 6-3 last Tuesday at Buchanan Field in Hickman. Waverly jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second due to a passed ball and a groundout. Hickman first got on the board […]
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Drew Dollar Finishes 24th at Nashville

Drew Dollar finished 24th in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway after starting from the 20th position. Kyle Busch returns to the No. 51 Toyota Tundra next weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Stage One Recap. Dollar started from the 20th position after laying down a speed of 155.591 mph...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Progressive AFT Welcomes Fans Back into the Paddock at OKC

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the long-awaited return of its open paddock sessions at all remaining races of the 2021 season. With the changes to CDC guidelines and local regulations on outdoor events, Progressive AFT will bring back its Rider Autograph session beginning with its fifth and sixth rounds at Remington Park.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Frank L'Etoile, Jr. and Chris Meyer Setting Blazing Pace in Stafford Speedway's Street Stock Division

With the 2021 season nearly a third of the way complete at Stafford Motor Speedway, Frank L’Etoile, Jr. and Chris Meyer have stamped their authority on the Street Stock division. The foundation was laid at the season opening event on Saturday, April 24 as L’Etoile and Meyer were fighting for the victory in the closing laps. L’Etoile ended up fading back to fifth as Meyer won after a green white checkered finish, but the seed was set. The duo has gone on to record three 1-2 finishes between them. L’Etoile and the #8 O’Reilly Auto Parts team is leading Meyer and the #87 D & L Services team, 2 wins to 1 in those 1-2 finishes. Heading into the Friday, June 18 Street Stock feature, L’Etoile and Meyer both view each other as their main rivals for the 2021 season.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman Win Round #2 at Peoria

Inside, outside, through the middle… lapped traffic was everywhere as the leaders battled back-and-forth through the pack at Peoria Speedway Wednesday night. Bobby Pierce was clawing his way through the slower cars in his way each and every corner as he chased down race leader Ryan Unzicker in the caution-free, 40-lap event. He started on the pole, right to the inside of Unzicker, but it took him 32 laps to catch and pass the MB Customs #24.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Voyager Digital Sponsors First Nascar Driver and Race Car Paid Fully in Crypto

Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is pleased to announce an agreement with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be the first primary sponsorship of a NASCAR race car paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrency led by Litecoin (LTC) and the Voyager Token (VGX). The sponsored car is fielded by JD Motorsports and driven by NASCAR driver Landon Cassill during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series.