Hill Turns In Steady Top-Five Run in Texas
Austin Hill scored his fourth top-five finish of the season with a fourth-place result at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra tallied 43 points, tied for second-most among all drivers in the field and maintained the third position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings. The No. 16 team also gained ground in the owners' championship standings by advancing to third.speedwaydigest.com