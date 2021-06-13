Don’t overpay for gas in Lake Isabella: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Lake Isabella area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Isabella area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.45 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5510 Lake Isabella Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5510 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.71 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ 4.29

Shell 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.70 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.80 $ 4.29

Shell 12400 Ca-178, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.