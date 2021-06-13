Cancel
Brandon Overton Completes Double Dream Sweep at Eldora

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago

When the week began, the thought of one driver coming into Eldora Speedway and leaving with over a quarter million dollars was just a dream. But it’s not a dream anymore. It’s reality. Brandon Overton completed one of the greatest achievements in dirt track racing history Saturday night with his fourth consecutive Feature win in four days, sweeping both the 27th and 26th runnings of the Dirt Late Model Dream for an incredible $273,000 in total prize money.

speedwaydigest.com
