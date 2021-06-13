Cancel
Iron River, MI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Iron River

Iron River Journal
 8 days ago
(IRON RIVER, MI) Gas prices vary across the Iron River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Iron River area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Iron River area appeared to be at Krist, at 108 W Adams St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

108 W Adams St, Iron River
card$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 201 W Adams St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

