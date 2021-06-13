Cancel
Williams, AZ

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Williams

 8 days ago
(WILLIAMS, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Williams area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Williams area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.68

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 222 W Route 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

