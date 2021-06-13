Michael Christopher, Jr. Wins TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Shoot Out at Stafford Motor Speedway
Stafford Speedway played host to the TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Shoot Out as part of the Superstar Racing Experience event held Saturday night, June 12th. The 50-lap race was broken down into three segments with the first 2 segments 20 laps each and then the final stage was 10 laps. Andrew Molleur won the first stage, but Michael Christopher, Jr. was the big winner of the night by winning the second stage and then winning the final 10-lap stage to take home a total of $5,000.speedwaydigest.com