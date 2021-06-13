Michael Christopher, Jr. Wins TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Shoot Out at Stafford Motor Speedway

KIRKWOOD, NY – Brian Malcolm entered the 2021 racings season at Five Mile Point Speedway as the back-to-back Modified Track Champion. His bid to win three consecutive championships had gotten off to a slow start but on Saturday he rebounded for his first victory of the season. Malcolm became the third different winner in as many weeks in the Sunoco Modified division this season. Leo McGurrin also became the third different winner in three weeks of point racing in the Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman class.