Stuart Crews, Mike Looney Split Saturday Late Model Twinbill at South Boston Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
On a night where virtually every car in the field was damaged in one mishap or another Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia scored his first career victory in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and veteran Mike Looney earned a win as they split victories in Saturday night’s Halifax Insurance NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway.

