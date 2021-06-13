Doug Coby Wins Superstar Racing Experience Feature at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Speedway welcomed the Superstar Racing Experience for its inaugural race that was shown live on CBS. The SRX cars took to the Stafford half-mile for 2 heat races before the 100 lap feature began. Greg Biffle won the first heat race where the field was inverted for the second heat race, which would set the starting lineup for the feature. Doug Coby won the second heat to score pole position for the 100-lap main event that he would go on to win in domination fashion, leading 80 of the race’s 100 laps.