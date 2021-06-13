Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Where’s the most expensive gas in Ladysmith?

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 8 days ago
(LADYSMITH, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Ladysmith?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ladysmith area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 119 1St St N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ladysmith area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

119 1St St N, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.99

Holiday

605 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.99

Kwik Trip

106 9Th St W, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Phillips 66

715 Edgewood Ave E, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 400 W 9Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

