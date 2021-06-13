Where’s the most expensive gas in Ladysmith?

(LADYSMITH, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Ladysmith?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ladysmith area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 119 1St St N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ladysmith area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 119 1St St N, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Holiday 605 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 106 9Th St W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 715 Edgewood Ave E, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 400 W 9Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.