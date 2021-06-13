Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Are you overpaying for gas in Ocean View? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ5Se_0aSzgcUA00

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across the Ocean View area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocean View area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Royal Farms, at 58 Atlantic Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms

58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25

Liberty

695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Liberty

30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Gulf

32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25

Liberty

34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25

Royal Farms

36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 36656 Lighthouse Rd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
38
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
Local
Delaware Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Royal Farms#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Ocean View Saturday

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ocean View area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Survey pinpoints Ocean View's cheapest diesel

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Ocean View, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Ocean View area went to BP at 36345 Lighthouse Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, the survey found:
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Ocean View right now

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Ocean View area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

A job on your schedule? These Ocean View positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Ocean View-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Remote Property Inspectors Needed - Full or Part time; 3. Cashier Checker PT 3996; 4. Shift Supervisor; 5. Part Time Key Holder; 6. Sandwich Maker; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Outside Sales Representative; 9. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 10. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr;