Are you overpaying for gas in Ocean View? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across the Ocean View area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocean View area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Royal Farms, at 58 Atlantic Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Liberty 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Liberty 30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 36656 Lighthouse Rd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.