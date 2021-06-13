Don’t overpay for gas in Norton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Norton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norton area appeared to be at Valero, at 800 Park Ave Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 800 Park Ave Nw, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.54 $ --

Sunoco 1112 Norton Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.