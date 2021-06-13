Don’t overpay for gas in Bellevue: Analysis shows most expensive station
(BELLEVUE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Bellevue?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bellevue area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 715 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bellevue area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.