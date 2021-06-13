Don’t overpay for gas in Bellevue: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BELLEVUE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Bellevue?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bellevue area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 715 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bellevue area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 715 S Main St, Olivet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.29

Mobil 229 N Main St, Olivet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.