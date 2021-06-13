Cancel
Bellevue, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Bellevue: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 8 days ago
(BELLEVUE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Bellevue?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bellevue area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 715 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bellevue area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

715 S Main St, Olivet
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$3.29

Mobil

229 N Main St, Olivet
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

