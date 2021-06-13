Cancel
Salmon, ID

Don’t overpay for gas in Salmon: Analysis shows most expensive station

Salmon Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SALMON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Salmon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salmon area ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 500 S Challis St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salmon area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

500 S Challis St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.84
$3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1110 Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salmon, ID
ABOUT

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

