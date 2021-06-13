Don’t overpay for gas in Salmon: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SALMON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Salmon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salmon area ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 500 S Challis St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salmon area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 500 S Challis St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1110 Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.