Paying too much for gas Chelan? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHELAN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.62 for gas in the Chelan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Chelan area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.62 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chelan area appeared to be at Texaco, at 53 S Lakeshore Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chelan area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 53 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 232 E Woodin Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.