Chelan, WA

Paying too much for gas Chelan? Analysis shows most expensive station

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 8 days ago
(CHELAN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.62 for gas in the Chelan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Chelan area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.62 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chelan area appeared to be at Texaco, at 53 S Lakeshore Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chelan area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

53 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 232 E Woodin Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chelan, WA
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

