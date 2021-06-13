Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Burkesville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This old farmhouse is on its way to a complete remodel to be your antique farmhouse dreams! It has already had all new plumbing and electricity all up to code inside the home, 4 new windows, exterior LED lighting, new wood stove as well as the start for a new septic system! This property is 7 +/- acres mainly wooded and approximately 2 acres fenced in. This property is 6 miles to Dale Hollow Lake State Park and 8 miles to the water's edge. A true diamond in the rough!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alexis Yates, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 6000 sq ft 6 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car (heated & cooled) garage is situated on 9.52+/- acres overlooking the beautiful waters of Dale Hollow Lake. This amazing 2 story level brick, with full finished basement features beautiful hardwood flooring and Travertine tile on the main floor, Tuscany designed cabinets w/granite counter tops and high end appliances a true gourmet kitchen, a walk in pantry, formal dining room, very nice trim work throughout with custom built in the living room with brick fireplace and custom stone columns , master bath with heated floors and steam shower, master bedroom with panoramic lake views, a laundry room with top end appliances and views of Dale Hollow Lake from each room! Custom wooden stairs with basket metal spindles lead to the basement featuring a sitting room with a brick fireplace with custom made brick shelving, entertainment room with bar, hunting room, 3 bedrooms, a custom designed bath room, laundry room, a safe room, maniacal room. Basement has many extras such as electric blinds, large rooms, & closet space. The second floor features a bedroom with custom wood flooring, plenty of closets, and private bath. Another added bonus to this home is wired for a back up generator and the HOME IS MOVE IN READY as it is selling FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy the panoramic views from the beautiful covered porch plus enjoy entertaining your guest on the upstairs deck overlooking Dale Hollow Lake. The property joins the Corp of Engineers with hiking trails, horse riding trails, & ATV trails. (You can take one of the trails right to the Lake.) Lots of deer, turkey, & other furry critters will be found on this 9.52 acres. Call or text 270-406-9876 to speak to me directly<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sherri J Mciver, McIver Realty Group at 270-284-1999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NjY3MTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Elegant country home situated on 0.5+/- acres located in the city limits of Burkesville KY. This modern home boost 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with walk-out to back porch, cozy living room, utility room, garage, and basement. This residential home has central heating and air (unit is approximately two (2) years old) as well a gas fireplace in the living room. The roof will be a replacement roof and will be installed very soon. The windows were updated prior to the sellers owning. Property is accompanied by a nice sitting area on the front porch, nice size yard, and spacious back porch. One (1) of four (4) bedrooms could operate as a work from home office area. The modern country home is also located within 5 minutes to a boat ramp to the Cumberland River and about 15 minutes to Dale Hollow Lake. Whether you desire a residential modern home, immediate access to city amenities, working from home, river life, or lake life, this property offers endless opportunities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Beaver, United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction at 606-387-0020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Brand New 3 bed, 2 bath home sitting on .56 +/- Acres for sale located just minutes from town in Albany, KY New modern home features open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living areas and 9ft ceilings throughout the rest of the home. Luxurious kitchen with plenty of modern white cabinets and all new matching whirlpool appliances. This home offers beautiful laminate flooring throughout with tile in the 2 bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms are complimented with large walk-in closets. This deluxe dwelling has double hung windows, LED lighting, and an all-electric HVAC unit featuring a digital thermostat. Property also has a 200amp underground electric service. This property's location is a must see! Beautiful setting with gorgeous mountain views which can be looked on from either the covered front or back porch. Elegant, stamped concrete can be found on the sidewalk and porches.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter W Shearer, United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction at 606-387-0020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>