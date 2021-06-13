Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Pittsfield: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svQgv_0aSzgW8g00

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Gas prices vary across the Pittsfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pittsfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pittsfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 105 South Jackson St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 105 South Jackson St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
16
Followers
90
Post
920
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PITTSFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pittsfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Pittsfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pittsfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Shell at 105 South Jackson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Shell at 105 South Jackson St.
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pittsfield Saturday

(PITTSFIELD, IL) According to Pittsfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 105 South Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 105 South Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pittsfield

(PITTSFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pittsfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.