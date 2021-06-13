Cancel
Post, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Post

Posted by 
Post Dispatch
Post Dispatch
 8 days ago
(POST, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Post area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Post area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Post area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 115 S Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Post, TX
ABOUT

With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

