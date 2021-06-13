Where’s the most expensive gas in Licking?

(LICKING, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Licking?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Licking area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Licking area appeared to be at Casey's, at 240 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Licking area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 240 S Main St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.