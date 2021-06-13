Don’t overpay for gas in Red Bud: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RED BUD, IL) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Red Bud area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Red Bud area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Red Bud area appeared to be at Fast Stop, at 10229 Il-3 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Fast Stop 10229 Il-3 , Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moto Mart at 900 S Main. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.