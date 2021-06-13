Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Red Bud: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38O1Ps_0aSzgTUV00

(RED BUD, IL) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Red Bud area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Red Bud area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Red Bud area appeared to be at Fast Stop, at 10229 Il-3 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Fast Stop

10229 Il-3 , Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moto Mart at 900 S Main. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
27
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.18

(RED BUD, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Red Bud, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Red Bud area went to Moto Mart at 900 S Main, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Casey's at 1305 S Main St, the survey found:
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Red Bud Saturday

(RED BUD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Red Bud area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. Moto Mart at 900 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fast Stop at 10229 Il-3 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Survey of Red Bud diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(RED BUD, IL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Red Bud, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Red Bud area on Tuesday, found that Moto Mart at 900 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Moto Mart at 900 S Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Save $0.01 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) According to Red Bud gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1305 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Moto Mart at 900 S Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

House-hunt Red Bud: What’s on the market

(RED BUD, IL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Red Bud area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Check out these Red Bud homes on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this 3 bed 1 bath ranch home located in Red Bud, IL! This property has approximately 1,323 sq ft of floor space and a lot size of 3.000 acres. Laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms as well as the partially finished basement. The living room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace and has a sliding glass door for access to the backyard where you will find a well maintained above ground pool. There are also two out buildings located on the property. The partially finished basement is a great addition for extra living space and also features a wood burning fireplace. You will find the laundry hook ups, a standup shower, and additional storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Schedule a showing today! Come in to see what this nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Waterloo, has to offer. You will love the main floor master bedroom and the high ceilings. The two upstairs bedroom are good sized.. It has a nice sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and overlooks a generous, fenced back yard. There is a one car detached garage with alley access. The bonus room is listed as an office but could be a craft room or den. It is in walking distance to downtown, restaurants, shops, parades, and festivals. This home can use some TLC but has good bones and someone will have a great time putting their own touches on it to make it their own. There is a one car detached garage with alley access. The bonus room is listed as an office but could be a craft room or den. It is in walking distance to downtown, restaurants, shops, parades, and festivals. Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath with sunroom. This is one story you will love! "The Riley" is one of many floor plans offered in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, granite counter tops, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops with adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 3-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today! Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, granite counter tops, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops with adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 3-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Raquel Vice, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAwMjQzOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>