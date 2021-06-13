High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Childress as of Sunday

(CHILDRESS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Childress?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Childress area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1300 Ave F Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Childress area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1300 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2301 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.35

CEFCO 2004 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.