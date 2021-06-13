Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Childress, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Childress as of Sunday

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0aSzgRj300

(CHILDRESS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Childress?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Childress area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1300 Ave F Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Childress area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1300 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

2301 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.79
$3.12
$3.39
$3.35

CEFCO

2004 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
6
Followers
79
Post
677
Views
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Childress, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Phillips 66
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Childress Saturday

(CHILDRESS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Childress, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Diesel: Childress's cheapest, according to survey

(CHILDRESS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Childress area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Childress area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 2004 Ave F Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Daily Weather Forecast For Childress

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Childress: Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Childress

(CHILDRESS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Childress. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Childress

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Childress: 1. Work From Home $80K+ Sales Representative + Will Train; 2. CDL A Truck Driver; 3. CDL-A Drivers / $65,000 - $84,240 Yearly / 2,500 - 3,000 Miles Weekly; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 5. Local CDL A Truck Driver;
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Childress

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Childress: 1. Work From Home $80K+ Sales Representative + Will Train; 2. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year;