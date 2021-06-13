Cancel
Brady, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Brady as of Sunday

Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 8 days ago
(BRADY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Brady?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brady area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brady area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 701 Us-87.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

701 Us-87, Brady
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2013 S Bridge St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

