High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Brady as of Sunday
(BRADY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Brady?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brady area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brady area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 701 Us-87.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.20
$3.39
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2013 S Bridge St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.