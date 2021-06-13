Analysis shows most expensive gas in Colby

(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colby area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 1100 E Willow St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colby area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 1100 E Willow St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ 3.29

Cenex 700 Horton Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.11 card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.