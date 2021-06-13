Cancel
Colby, KS

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Colby

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzgPxb00

(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colby area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 1100 E Willow St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colby area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

1100 E Willow St, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$2.86
$3.13
$3.36
$3.29

Cenex

700 Horton Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$--

24/7 Travel Store

1980 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$3.23
$3.11
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
7
Followers
90
Post
600
Views
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
