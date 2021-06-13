Analysis shows most expensive gas in Colby
(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colby area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 1100 E Willow St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colby area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.86
$3.13
$3.36
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$--
$3.23
$3.11
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.11
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.