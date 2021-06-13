Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Manistique: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzgOK600

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Manistique area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manistique area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 425 E Lakeshore Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

425 E Lakeshore Dr, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.17

Marathon

216 Deer Rd, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.96
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Zephyr at 100 Chippewa Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
17
Followers
70
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Zephyr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Manistique, MIPosted by
Manistique Daily

Manistique gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MANISTIQUE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manistique area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 216 Deer Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.
Manistique, MIPosted by
Manistique Daily

This is the cheapest gas in Manistique right now

(MANISTIQUE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manistique area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon. Woody's Outpost at 8895 Us-2 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Manistique, MIPosted by
Manistique Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Manistique

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Manistique, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manistique area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr.
Manistique, MIPosted by
Manistique Daily

Manistique-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Upper Peninsula Lakefront home with many exciting features you won't want to miss! The private 313’ - 2+ acre parcel is a rare find on an 840 acre Inland Lake of the quality of Gulliver Lake. The gorgeous summer sunsets and the sound of wind through the tall pines will help you escape from it all. The frontage is hard bottom sugar sand and you can tie your boat to the 100' aluminum dock that is included. There's lots of room to store your toys in any of the 3 garages with over 2100 sqft of combined floor space, which does include a man cave/bar area. The driveway was well thought out and allows you to enter on Township Park Road and exit on Gulliver Lake Road for convenience when pulling the camper or boat. The 3 br 2 bath home has great views of the lake from the picture windows and patio doors leading out to a spacious deck. The well maintained home was stripped down and rebuilt 1990 and is 1872 sqft. and features a spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet storage space. The living rooms custom wood work, cozy gas fireplace and newer hot water boiler will keep you warm on those snowy UP winter nights and provide the up north feel you long for. All roofing is less than 6 years old, wiring and plumbing have many updates and all appliances are included. The showing and offer period will remain open at sellers discretion through Memorial Day weekend. Seller to review all offers June 1st.<p><strong>For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch located in a very private setting on the end of dead end road. This ranch features an attached 2 car garage and shed for all of your storage needs. The inside is spacious with two separate living areas and flows nicely to the back deck to enjoy the peace and quiet. The property is conveniently located next to the snowmobile/ATV trail and just minutes from downtown Manistique. All appliances are included, call today for a private tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 4 Bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end road just minutes to town! This home features spacious bedrooms, a newly added master bedroom with master bath boasting a jacuzzi tub and laundry area. There is a full basement with updated on demand hot water plus there is central air conditioning! The insulated & heated 30' x 40' garage leaves you with lots of room to park your toys out of the elements. The 5 acre parcel is oblong, but there is immediately adjoining public land so you have lots of room to roam! Appliances are included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Indian Lake waterfront home located on the west side of the lake with 120' of frontage and 2.22 acres. Make this 4 Bedroom 1 and 3/4 baths two story home a great spot to raise a family or just enjoy the peaceful setting of living on the lake. Home has 2,192 square feet of living space and many recent upgrades including a new roof in 2017 and new high efficiency forced air furnace in 2013 along with previous vinyl siding and Anderson windows. Also included is a 30' x 40' post frame style garage with metal roof and siding with a small work shop area heated with a direct vent LP gas heater. Everything is located on a level building area surrounded by beautiful Maple trees over looking Indian Lake and the morning sunrise. The owners recently downsized to a small country home after 31 years of lake living. Immediate occupancy.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JIM WETHY, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>