Don’t overpay for gas in Manistique: Analysis shows most expensive station

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Upper Peninsula Lakefront home with many exciting features you won't want to miss! The private 313’ - 2+ acre parcel is a rare find on an 840 acre Inland Lake of the quality of Gulliver Lake. The gorgeous summer sunsets and the sound of wind through the tall pines will help you escape from it all. The frontage is hard bottom sugar sand and you can tie your boat to the 100' aluminum dock that is included. There's lots of room to store your toys in any of the 3 garages with over 2100 sqft of combined floor space, which does include a man cave/bar area. The driveway was well thought out and allows you to enter on Township Park Road and exit on Gulliver Lake Road for convenience when pulling the camper or boat. The 3 br 2 bath home has great views of the lake from the picture windows and patio doors leading out to a spacious deck. The well maintained home was stripped down and rebuilt 1990 and is 1872 sqft. and features a spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet storage space. The living rooms custom wood work, cozy gas fireplace and newer hot water boiler will keep you warm on those snowy UP winter nights and provide the up north feel you long for. All roofing is less than 6 years old, wiring and plumbing have many updates and all appliances are included. The showing and offer period will remain open at sellers discretion through Memorial Day weekend. Seller to review all offers June 1st.

For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

3 bedroom 1 bath ranch located in a very private setting on the end of dead end road. This ranch features an attached 2 car garage and shed for all of your storage needs. The inside is spacious with two separate living areas and flows nicely to the back deck to enjoy the peace and quiet. The property is conveniently located next to the snowmobile/ATV trail and just minutes from downtown Manistique. All appliances are included, call today for a private tour!

For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

4 Bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end road just minutes to town! This home features spacious bedrooms, a newly added master bedroom with master bath boasting a jacuzzi tub and laundry area. There is a full basement with updated on demand hot water plus there is central air conditioning! The insulated & heated 30' x 40' garage leaves you with lots of room to park your toys out of the elements. The 5 acre parcel is oblong, but there is immediately adjoining public land so you have lots of room to roam! Appliances are included.

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Indian Lake waterfront home located on the west side of the lake with 120' of frontage and 2.22 acres. Make this 4 Bedroom 1 and 3/4 baths two story home a great spot to raise a family or just enjoy the peaceful setting of living on the lake. Home has 2,192 square feet of living space and many recent upgrades including a new roof in 2017 and new high efficiency forced air furnace in 2013 along with previous vinyl siding and Anderson windows. Also included is a 30' x 40' post frame style garage with metal roof and siding with a small work shop area heated with a direct vent LP gas heater. Everything is located on a level building area surrounded by beautiful Maple trees over looking Indian Lake and the morning sunrise. The owners recently downsized to a small country home after 31 years of lake living. Immediate occupancy.

For open house information, contact JIM WETHY, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131