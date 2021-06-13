Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairfield

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Country Home Awaits You! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath features new kitchen cabinets, countertops, sink, floor, dishwasher and electric range. This kitchen also comes with a butler's pantry for extra storage and counter space. Oversized dining room with a large pellet stove is open to the large living room. The first floor also has a good size bedroom with two closets, full bath with new vanity, sink and lights, laundry room and office/workout room. The first floor has new flooring throughout except the bedroom. The second floor features two good size bedrooms with plenty of storage and a common area between the two rooms which is now being used as an office. The second level is all hardwood flooring. Outside the home offers a two car garage with storage, large deck with pergola. front porch and large backyard. This home is located on the quiet country road but is convenient to Route 201 for easy commuting to Augusta, MaineGeneral, and I95. The Kennebec River is just a stone's throw away at the end of Station Hill Road. Schedule your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Ramsay, Augusta at 207-623-4182</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful and bright China split level ranch built in 2019, finished in 2020. 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large living room open to large kitchen with door to deck. First floor primary bedroom with walk-in closet. All hardwood floors on first floor. Lower level includes 2-3 bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, and a sitting space with door to back yard. Open layout with tasteful flooring, paint colors, and lighting throughout. Nice rear deck overlooking the yard and nature. Two-bay attached garage makes for a nice winter season. Convenient to Augusta, Waterville, and Belfast, a lovely neighborhood to call home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allyson Karter, Augusta at 207-623-4182</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Here is an Expertly constructed Log Duplex, built to be comfortable, quiet, enjoyable, and thermally efficient. Each of the two units is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home, fully applianced, each with separate driveway, entryway, storage shed, and rear deck. The two units are separated by a 12'' thick insulated wall. Think of the financial freedom you would have by taking in the monthly income from the other unit! Or it might be the perfect place for the people you want close to you, but not too close. The building also benefits from deeded access to Lake Winnecook and Carlton Stream where you can launch your paddle-craft in the warmer weather, and access the lake in the wintertime via snowmobile or what-have-you. Duck hunters take notice of the nearby Marsh area of Carlton Stream! Other features include Fiber Internet installed, coaxial and Cat 5 wired to each bedroom and living room, double doors to your back deck, insulated and heated tile floor throughout, and fresh air ventilation system. Yes, you can finance this with your MSHA, VA, FHA, or Conventional Loan!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Emily Newell, Unity at 207-948-3551</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Here is an Expertly constructed Duplex, built to be comfortable, quiet, enjoyable, and thermally efficient. Each of the two units is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home, fully applianced, each with separate driveway, entryway, storage shed, and rear deck. The two units are separated by a 12'' thick insulated wall. Think of the financial freedom you would have by taking in the monthly income from the other unit! Or it might be the perfect place for the people you want close to you, but not too close. The building also benefits from deeded access to Lake Winnecook and Carlton Stream where you can launch your paddle-craft in the warmer weather, and access the lake in the wintertime via snowmobile or what-have-you. Duck hunters take notice of the nearby March area of Carlton Stream! Other features include Fiber Internet installed, coaxial and Cat 5 wired to each bedroom and living room, double doors to your back deck, insulated and heated tile floor throughout, and fresh air ventilation system. Yes, you can finance this with your MSHA, VA, FHA, or Conventional Loan!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Emily Newell, Unity at 207-948-3551</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>