Paying too much for gas Concordia? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CONCORDIA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Concordia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Concordia area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Woody's Gas Express, at 203 E 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Woody's Gas Express 203 E 6Th St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Farmway Co-op 315 N Broadway, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.76

Short Stop 1020 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Casey's 1315 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Short Stop 1905 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

4 Kid Fuel & More 2087 North 145Th Rd, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.