Concordia, KS

Paying too much for gas Concordia? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D13Mz_0aSzgMYe00

(CONCORDIA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Concordia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Concordia area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Woody's Gas Express, at 203 E 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Woody's Gas Express

203 E 6Th St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Farmway Co-op

315 N Broadway, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.76

Short Stop

1020 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

Casey's

1315 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Short Stop

1905 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

4 Kid Fuel & More

2087 North 145Th Rd, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
15
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Concordia, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Woody S Gas Express
