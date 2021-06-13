Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wadena

(WADENA, MN) Gas prices vary across the Wadena area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wadena area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 101 Jefferson St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 101 Jefferson St N, Wadena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Pro Fuel 120 Ash Ave E , Wadena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Bluffton Oil 101 Prospect St, Bluffton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 304 Jefferson St N. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.