Wautoma, WI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wautoma

Wautoma News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihEhO_0aSzgKnC00

(WAUTOMA, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Wautoma?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wautoma area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wautoma area appeared to be at Shell, at W7684 Wi-21.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wautoma area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.74
$3.14

Casey's

502 W Main St, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Kwik Trip

935 E Main St, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot

975 E Main St, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at W7711 State Road 21 73. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

