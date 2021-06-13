Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wautoma

(WAUTOMA, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Wautoma?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wautoma area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wautoma area appeared to be at Shell, at W7684 Wi-21.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wautoma area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Casey's 502 W Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 935 E Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 975 E Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at W7711 State Road 21 73. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.