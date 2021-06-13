Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flora, IL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Flora as of Sunday

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzgJuT00

(FLORA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Flora?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Flora area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Flora area appeared to be at Huck's, at 232 W North Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flora area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Huck's at 232 W North Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
23
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Flora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Flora, ILPosted by
Flora News Flash

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Flora

(FLORA, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Flora, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Flora area on Tuesday, found that Huck's at 232 W North Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Huck's at 232 W North Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29.
Flora, ILPosted by
Flora News Flash

Flora gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FLORA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Flora area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. Fast Stop at 11109 Old Us-50 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Huck's at 232 W North Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Flora, ILPosted by
Flora News Flash

Flora diesel price check reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

(FLORA, IL) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flora area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Flora area went to Fast Stop at 11109 Old Us-50 , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Huck's at 232 W North Ave, the survey found:
Flora, ILPosted by
Flora News Flash

Flora gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FLORA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Flora area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. Huck's at 232 W North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Huck's at 232 W North Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Flora, ILPosted by
Flora News Flash

Check out these houses for sale in Flora

(FLORA, IL) Looking for a house in Flora? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.