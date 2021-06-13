Paying too much for gas Alva? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ALVA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Alva?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alva area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alva area appeared to be at Cenex, at 518 E Oklahoma Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 518 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Country Store 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Phillips 66 1512 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jiffy Trip at 1710 College Blvd. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.