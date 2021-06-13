Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Paying too much for gas Alva? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmxeX_0aSzgH9100

(ALVA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Alva?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alva area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alva area appeared to be at Cenex, at 518 E Oklahoma Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

518 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Love's Country Store

607 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Phillips 66

1512 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jiffy Trip at 1710 College Blvd. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
7
Followers
92
Post
739
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Jiffy Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Alva, OKPosted by
Alva Post

Alva gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon

(ALVA, OK) According to Alva gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. Ranger Mart at 103 E Oklahoma Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 518 W Oklahoma Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.