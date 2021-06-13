Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Morris?

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aSzgFNZ00

(MORRIS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Morris?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Morris area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morris area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 Atlantic Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

300 Atlantic Ave, Morris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

12 W 5Th St, Morris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 211 Atlantic Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
10
Followers
95
Post
912
Views
ABOUT

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Morris area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon. BP at 211 Atlantic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 300 Atlantic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Single-family homes for sale in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.