Where’s the most expensive gas in Morris?

(MORRIS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Morris?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Morris area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morris area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 Atlantic Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 300 Atlantic Ave, Morris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 12 W 5Th St, Morris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 211 Atlantic Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.