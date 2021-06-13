Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucumcari, NM

Paying too much for gas Tucumcari? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxr1a_0aSzgEUq00

(TUCUMCARI, NM) Gas prices vary across the Tucumcari area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tucumcari area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 1900 Mountain Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop

1900 Mountain Rd, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari, NM
10
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucumcari, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Tucumcari?

(TUCUMCARI, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucumcari area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1900 Mountain Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Local price review shows Tucumcari diesel price, cheapest station

(TUCUMCARI, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Tucumcari area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Tucumcari area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 2624 S 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 2021 S Mountain Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39.
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tucumcari

(TUCUMCARI, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Tucumcari, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Love's Travel Stop at 1900 Mountain Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.