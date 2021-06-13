Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Paying too much for gas Kingfisher? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Kingfisher Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqmRb_0aSzgCjO00

(KINGFISHER, OK) Gas prices vary across the Kingfisher area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kingfisher area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kingfisher area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 701 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

701 N Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.31
$2.89

Shamrock

723 W Broadway, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.14
$2.89

Conoco

1609 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 102 S Main St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

