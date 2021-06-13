Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Port St Joe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Port St Joe area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port St Joe area appeared to be at Chevron, at 609 Monument Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Port St Joe area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 609 Monument Ave, Port St Joe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 701 Monument Ave, Port St Joe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunstop at 2080 Us-98. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.