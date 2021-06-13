Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Port St Joe

Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 8 days ago
(PORT ST JOE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Port St Joe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Port St Joe area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port St Joe area appeared to be at Chevron, at 609 Monument Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Port St Joe area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

609 Monument Ave, Port St Joe
Exxon

701 Monument Ave, Port St Joe
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunstop at 2080 Us-98. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

