Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Osceola

(OSCEOLA, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Osceola?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Osceola area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2210 W Clay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 2210 W Clay St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.53 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 114 N Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.