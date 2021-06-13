Cancel
Osceola, IA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Osceola

Osceola Post
 8 days ago
(OSCEOLA, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Osceola?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Osceola area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2210 W Clay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

2210 W Clay St, Osceola
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.56
$3.35
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.53
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 114 N Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

