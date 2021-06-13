Cancel
Fairfield, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairfield

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 8 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Valero, at 440 E Commerce St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

440 E Commerce St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

685 Us-84 W , Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.39
$2.95

Exxon

700 Us-84 W , Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1022 W Commerce St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

