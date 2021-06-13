Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Valero, at 440 E Commerce St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1022 W Commerce St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.