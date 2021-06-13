Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Valero, at 440 E Commerce St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 440 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 685 Us-84 W , Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Exxon 700 Us-84 W , Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1022 W Commerce St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.