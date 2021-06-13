Cancel
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 8 days ago
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Truth Or Consequences area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Truth Or Consequences area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Truth Or Consequences area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2200 N Date St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2200 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

424 E 3Rd Ave, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

507 S Broadway St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

914 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Shell

1910 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19

Conoco

900 Nm-195, Elephant Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 704 S Broadway St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

