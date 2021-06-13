Cancel
Algona, IA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Algona?

Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 8 days ago
(ALGONA, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Algona?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Algona area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Algona area appeared to be at Casey's, at 602 E State St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Algona area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 602 E State St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

