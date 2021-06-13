Cancel
Newport, VT

Where’s the most expensive gas in Newport?

Newport Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzg3s600

(NEWPORT, VT) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Newport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newport area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newport area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 3823 Us5.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

3823 Us5, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cumberland Farms at 535 E Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
