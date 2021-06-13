Cancel
Watseka, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Watseka: Analysis shows most expensive station

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 8 days ago
(WATSEKA, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Watseka area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Watseka area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1150 E Walnut St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Watseka area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1150 E Walnut St, Watseka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

303 E Walnut St, Watseka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29

Marathon

540 E Walnut St, Watseka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 417 W Walnut St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

