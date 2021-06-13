Don’t overpay for gas in Watseka: Analysis shows most expensive station
(WATSEKA, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Watseka area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Watseka area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1150 E Walnut St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Watseka area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 417 W Walnut St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.