Don’t overpay for gas in Quitman: Analysis shows most expensive station

(QUITMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Quitman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Quitman area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 302 W Bermuda St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

76 302 W Bermuda St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 502C E Goode St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.