Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moriarty, NM

Paying too much for gas Moriarty? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQMvn_0aSzfzZq00

(MORIARTY, NM) Gas prices vary across the Moriarty area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moriarty area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moriarty area appeared to be at TA Travel Center, at 1700 W Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

TA Travel Center

1700 W Central Ave, Moriarty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

305 W Abrahames Rd, Moriarty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.60
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
21
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moriarty, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Moriarty gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MORIARTY, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Moriarty, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Lisa's Truck Center at 820 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Moriarty Saturday

(MORIARTY, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Moriarty area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at TA Travel Center at 1700 W Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Local price review shows diesel prices around Moriarty

(MORIARTY, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Moriarty area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Moriarty area went to Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 305 W Abrahames Rd, the survey found: