Paying too much for gas Moriarty? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MORIARTY, NM) Gas prices vary across the Moriarty area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moriarty area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moriarty area appeared to be at TA Travel Center, at 1700 W Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

TA Travel Center 1700 W Central Ave, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 305 W Abrahames Rd, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.60 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.